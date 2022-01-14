CPIM Chief Manik Sarkar Writes to Tripura CM, Urges To Bring TSR Back In State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 14, 2022 : Tripura’s former chief minister and leader of opposition, Manik Sarkar on Thursday sought Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s intervention to bring Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel back from other states.

Sarkar, who is also the CPIM Polit Bureau member mentioned in his letter that the TSR jawans were raised to fight armed insurgency and help establish law and order in Tripura.

Admitting the fact that there were provisions of deploying TSR’s India Reserve or IR battalions for short period of time outside the state, Sarkar said a section of TSR jawans are being sent for long periods in duty outside the state, which is causing “frustration” among the paramilitary force personnel, affecting their morale and leaving their families unhappy.

In his letter, he added “It’s found that food, lodging and other facilities essential for TSR jawans aren’t done in the states where they are sent on duty. So, the jawans are facing numerous challenges, their morale is affected and they are facing frustration. This was undesired and detrimental for Tripura.”

Sarkar urged the Chief Minister Deb to bring the TSR jawans back in the interest of the state and to safeguard the rights of the jawans.

Sarkar also appealed the CM not to send TSR jawans on long-term deployments outside the state in future as well.