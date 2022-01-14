Highway Project Between Lunglei & Tlabung Will Play Significant Role Into Trade & Commerce : Mizoram Governor

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Managing Director (MD) of a Hyderabad-based construction company, M/s SRK Constructions and Projects, Pvt Ltd, S. Lallit Sanjeeva Reddy today called on the Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan for discussing the ongoing 75 kms highway project between Lunglei and Tlabung, which has been undertaken by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

During this meeting, the Governor emphasized on the significance of highway between the two towns will prove beneficial for its residents, particularly for those living into the south of Lunglei town.

He also highlighted the major role that concerned highway would play in trade and development of Mizoram once Chittagong gets connected with Tlabung.

The Governor also stated that he is willing to extend any help for a speedy completion of the Lunglei-Tlabung highway.