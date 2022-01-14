Man Succumbs After Two-Wheeler Hit By Meghalaya Home Minister’s Convoy Vehicle

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after a motorcycle carrying them collided head-on with a vehicle present in the Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui’s convoy, as informed by a senior police officer on Friday.

Its worthy to note that Rymbui was on his way to attend a high-level meeting associated with law and order situation when the motorcycle, which was coming from the opposite direction collided with one of the convoy vehicles at around 1.30 PM on Thursday on National Highway-44 – adjacent to Khera.

Although the motorcyclist died on the spot, while another pillion sustained injuries, he said.

According to PTI report, the escort car involved in the accident belonged to East Garo Hills District Executive Force (DEF), asserted the officer. However, a case has been lodged by the security forces in connection with the incident.

“We are providing assistance to the families of the victims. Action, if any, will be taken after completion of inquiry. The injured victim is undergoing treatment in Williamnagar Civil Hospital,” – informed the East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Bruno A Sangma.