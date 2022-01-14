Manipur CM & Governor Greets People On Auspicious Occasion Of ‘Ema Emoinu Iratpa Numit’

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Governor La. Ganesan extended their best wishes to the people of the northeastern state on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ema Emoinu Iratpa Numit’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Ema Emoinu Iratpa Numit’ is considered to be one of the most significant religious festivals from the northeastern state of Manipur. Dedicated to the Manipuri Goddess Imoinu Ahongbi, the festival is celebrated by the Meetei people and other followers of Sanamahism.

Observed on the 12th day of the Meitei lunar month – Waakching, Emoinu or Ebendhou Emoinu or Emoinu Ahongbi, is the Sanamahism goddess of wealth, prosperity and vital resources, who is usually portrayed as an old woman as her name means ‘great-grandmother’ in Meiteilon.

The festival marks the return of the indigenous Meitei deity to the residence of her daughter-in-law Piyainu.

“I extend my warmest greetings to everyone in Manipur & the Manipuri Diaspora all over the world on the auspicious occasion of Ema Emoinu Iratpa Numit, 2022, which falls on January 14. Ema Emoinu Iratpa Numit is a day celebrated with traditional gaiety and religious fervour by offering seasonal fruits, vegetables and fish to Ema Emoinu, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. May this joyous festival bring peace, happiness and prosperity for all of us.” – the CM captioned an FB post.

However, the Manipur Governor La Ganesan has also extended his best wishes to the community. Taking to Twitter, the Governor wrote, “My rejoiceful greetings to all on this auspicious occasion of Makara Shangkrant, Pongal and Imoinu Iratpa Day, Celebrating the joyful aura of existence of all living beings with the mother nature May the festival bring abundance, prosperity and happiness to all.”