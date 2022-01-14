Mizoram : Commerce Minister Inaugurates Youth Training Under MKVIB

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Commerce & Industries Minister of Mizoram, Dr. R. Lalthangliana today inaugurated youth training at Multi Disciplinary Training Centre under Mizoram Khadi and Village Industries Board (MKVIB).

In this current batch, there are 82 youths who will train for a period of two to six months in 13 varieties of trades. The Mizoram Khadi and Village Industries Board organizes such training four times a year though funds sanctioned by Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Dr. R. Lalthangliana stated that the Central Government has placed immense importance on commerce and industries and has allotted over 10, 000 crores in the budget. He added that Mizoram has also submitted a Post Covid Economic Revival Project worth 250 crores which will help to sustain 50,000 families who have lost their livelihood due to the Covid pandemic.

Over 1000 youths from the state have passed-out a training in various trades since it was started in 1987.