Nagaland Government Decides To Upgrade Shamator Sub-Division Into Full-Fledged District : NPF Legislator

NET Web Desk

Amid the escalating clamour to upgrade Shamator sub-division into a full-fledged district, the Nagaland Government has decided to accept the demands, and also provide recognition to Tikhir tribe.

Taking to Twitter, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislator, Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu today confirmed the news, “Its a proud moment for us all that the Government is to up grade Samator Sub Division to that of a full fledged District and also give recognition to Tikhir tribe as well. My heartiest congratulations to both Yimkhiung and Tikhir tribes.” – he wrote.

My heartiest congratulations to both Yimkhiung and Tikhir tribes. — Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu (@k_azonienu) January 14, 2022

Its worthy to note that Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC) – an apex tribal body recently intensified its agitation for showing their resentment against the state government.