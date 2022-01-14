Nagaland : Outbreak Of African Swine Fever (ASF) In Mokokchung & Phek

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services has notified to the general public that the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has reoccurred in some parts of the state of Nagaland. This was confirmed through the RTPCR (Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction) Test by the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostics Laboratory (NHDRDDL), Khanapara, Guwahati through the samples submitted from Longjongkong and Satier Villages under Mokokchung District and Kuzatu Village, Wazeho Block under Phek District.

Hence, the public, pig farmers, traders, butchers, village functionaries, ward/colony members have been requested to remain cautious and vigilant and report any unusual mortality of domestic pigs & feral pigs to the nearest veterinary institute and assist the department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services and Environment, Forest & Climate Change for sero-surveillance, control, containment & eradication as per the National Action Plan issued by the Government of India.

This outbreak is notified as per the “Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animal Act, 2009”. Further, a radius of 1 (One) km from the epicenter of disease outbreak at the affected villages under Mokokchung & Phek has been declared Infected Zone (IZ) and a radius of 10 (Ten) kms as Surveillance Zone with immediate effect until further notice.