NEHHDC Announces ‘Craft Business Ideation Campaign’ To Promote Handicraft & Handloom Products

NET Web Desk

Marking the 75th years of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the North Eastern Handicraft & Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) on Thursday announced the region’s first-ever ‘Craft Business Ideation Campaign’.

In an attempt to support rural artisans and promote traditional handicraft techniques, thereby increasing efficiencies into craft production, the concerned initiative has been undertaken by NEHHDC – a corporation which works under the administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India.

According to the corporation, 5 best innovative business ideas in Handicrafts and Handloom will be provided with ‘Business Facilitation and Handholding Services’ to further develop and implement the craft business ideas into reality. The last date for online submission of works has been forwarded till February 15, 2022.

Its worthy to note that the organization procures handicrafts and handlooms from artisans and weavers across the region and retails the same through its chain of “Purbashree” Emporia located at Shillong, Guwahati, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bangalore and a Sales Promotion Office at Chennai.

Furthermore, it promotes the products at various national and international markets through exhibitions and trade fairs, and conducts training programmes and seminars for skill and knowledge upgradation of the artisans and weavers.