Omicron Scare : Manipur Reports 6 New Cases; Pushing Tally To Seven

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continues to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In a major such development, six more Omicron cases have been detected today in the northeastern state of Manipur pushing the tally to seven, as informed by the Director of Health Services, Dr. K Rajo.

Out of these six new Omicron patients, one was a female foreign returnee, while another is the male visitor who has already left the state. However, tracing of close contacts and containment measures have been put into place.

Its worthy to note that the first-ever case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Manipur on December 2021. This first case of Omicron variant was detected into a patient who had returned to the northeastern state from Tanzania.

Classified as “Variant of Concern”, the B.1.1.529 variant or ‘Omicron’ was first reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, 2021.