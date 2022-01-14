Sikkim CM Holds High-Level Meeting On COVID-19 Surge; Reviews Response Preparedness

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In a bid to prevent the deadly outcomes of COVID-19 infections & mitigate its impending risks, the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay today chaired a high-level meeting with the health officials at his official residence, Mintokgang today.

The meeting was held to take stock of the preparedness on COVID-19 by the state government with regard to Covid dedicated beds, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, medicines, manpower and other equipments.

Meanwhile, the CM was apprised by the authorities that all equipment including oxygen cylinders, medicines and other necessary items were in order. Tamang also directed the officials to put their best foot forward to combat COVID-19 infection in the state.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister, Dr M.K. Sharma; Additional Chief Secretary Finance Department, V.B. Pathak; Principal Secretary Home, R. Telang; Commissioner cum Secretary Health, D. Anandan; Secretary CMO Dr. S.D. Dhakal; Land Revenue Secretary, Ms. Sarala Rai; Transport Department Secretary, P.N. Sherpa; and Agriculture Department Secretary, Rinzing C. Bhutia.