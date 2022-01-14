Over 4 Lakhs Eligible Voters In Sikkim As Per Latest Electoral Roll

Sikkim has a total of 4,44,261 eligible voters as per the Final Electoral Roll Publication which was released today by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sikkim, D. Anandan in the conference hall of the Election Department.

The CEO was accompanied by Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Pema Lhaden Lama and Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Zangpo Gyaltsen. The Final Electoral Roll was released in the presence of representatives of political parties of Sikkim and media persons.

Addressing the press conference, CEO D. Anandan said that Publication of Final Electoral Roll is an annual exercise of the Election Department, after the completion of the Special Summary Revision which is carried out to facilitate the process of addition, deletion and various other changes. He informed that the Special Summary Revision was carried out from 1st to 30th November, 2021.

Sharing the details of the Final Electoral Roll, the CEO informed that the Total Electors in the Electoral Roll stands at 444261. He informed that there was 0.94% change in the Electoral Roll which totals to 4133 net increase. The number of New Electors between the ages 18 to 19 years stands at 4395.

Among other statistics, the CEO shared that the total number of PWD (Persons with Disabilities) Electors totals to 2267 as per the Final Electoral Roll published today.

The CEO further informed that technology was optimally used during the Special Summary Revision to ease the process. The Garuda App and PWD App were used extensively throughout the process.

The CEO acknowledged the active role of the EROs, AEROs, BLOs and everybody involved in the Special Summary Revision and the publication of the Final Electoral Roll. He also briefly informed that the National Voters Day scheduled for 25th January will be organised on a smaller scale duly adhering to the Covid guidelines.

After the press conference, the CEO handed over the soft copy of the Final Electoral Roll to the representatives of political parties present on the occasion. It was informed that the Electoral Roll would be available on the official website of the office of CEO – http://ceosikkim.nic.in.