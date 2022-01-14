Sikkim Footballer Shortlisted For U-17 Women’s Football Camp At Jharkhand

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim footballer Simran Gurung has been shortlisted to attend India U-17 women’s football team camp, slated to be held at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand from January 13.

If selected, Simran will represent India in the upcoming AFC championship.

Hailing from Jorethang, Simran is a student of State Academy for Girls, Soreng, as informed by a Sikkim Football Association (SFA) press release.

The SFA President Menla Ethenpa has congratulated Simran for the selection and wished her all the best for the camp.

He also expressed hope that Simran will represent the country in U-17 category and bring laurels to Sikkim and the nation.

Furthermore, Ethenpa informed that arrangement to send her for Jamshedpur is being made so that she could reach the venue by the stipulated date and time.