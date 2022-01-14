Sikkim : STNM Hospital Once Again Engulfed Into Controversy, After Death Of Pregnant Lady

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The New Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) hospital of Sikkim have once again found itself encircled with controversy, after a 36-year-old pregnant woman succumbed to death allegedly due to negligence of STNM hospital staffs. Hailing from Khamdong, the pregnant lady had visited STNM Hospital on Thursday afternoon for a routine checkup.

As per information provided by the deceased’s husband Sonam Gyatso Lepcha, “they came to the Hospital on Friday in the afternoon for a checkup. During ultrasound, the baby inside her womb was detected with no heartbeat. She was later admitted in the hospital and told to prepare for an operation.”

The concerned doctor-on-duty asked her to prepare for the operation and wait till further response. However, after completion of his routine duty, he didn’t turn up to conduct the operation and the patient was left to mercilessly suffer the entire night who eventually passed away at 7 AM today morning.

According to Lepcha, the pregnant lady’s condition deteriorated around evening on Thursday. And the husband helplessly pledged everyone to save his wife. “This hospital is only for the rich, we poor suffer alone,” he added.

Meanwhile, a three member high-level committee consisting of – M.T. Sherpa (IAS) Secretary & Chairperson, Urban Development Department; Dr Pempa Tsh. Bhutia, Director General cum Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department; Dr K.B. Gurung, Medical Superintendent STNM Hospital Sochakgang have been constituted to conduct an enquiry into the maternal death of late Ongmit Lepcha w/o Sonam Gyatso Lepcha r/o Khamdong Singtam, East Sikkim that had occurred at STNM hospital Sochakgang on January 14, 2022. The committee shall submit its report by January 21, 2022.

Its worthy to note that this is not the first time, such tragic incident in New STNM Hospital has occurred. In 2020, a 26-year-old died due to unavailability of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed in the same hospital.

However, in yet another heartwrenching incident, a 43-yrs-old Consultant Cardiologist Dr. Sanjay Upreti, who was struggling for his life after been stabbed during a horrific case passed away recently.