Tripura CM Takes Holy Dip At Tirthamukh For Welfare Of People

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 14, 2022 : In a chilling winter night at Tirthamukh, the location from which river Gomati originates in Tripura and about 110 kms away from Agartala, the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took holy dip for three times praying for the welfare of his state’s people.

Lakhs of people wearing masks gathered at Tirthamukh since Thursday morning last and few thousands’ vehicles were found to be parked beside the hilly road heading towards this religious spot. The auspicious occasion of Poush Sankranti is equally significant for people belonging to tribal and non-tribal communities of Tripura.

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb visited Tirthamukh in Gomati district for the past three consecutive years and takes a holy dip at the river Gomati’s origin here.

Speaking to media persons at about 10.30 PM on Thursday, Deb said “Every year, I come here to pray for the welfare of the people of the state. I want to wish people on the occasion.” He also said that Tirthamukh is an important religious spot where people from different parts of the state arrive to offer prayers towards their ancestors.

“Tirthamukh is an important spot for religious tourism. People from different parts of Tripura come here to perform the last rites of their parents and forefathers. From this holy place, I want to wish people on the occasion of Lori, Bihu, Bishu and Sankranti”, said Deb.

Deb also appealed to the people of Tripura to adhere to the Covid 19 protocols in the festival times.

“Our culture and tradition should not be forgotten but at the same time we should be equally concerned about our health conditions and protect ourselves”, said Deb.

Earlier on Thursday morning, MP Rebati Tripura and Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia inaugurated the two-day long festival and fair at Tirthamukh. Thousands of people gathered in the festival premises and offered prayers to their forefathers on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.