Tripura : Traffic Cop Assaults 2 Youth For Alleged Disturbance Of CM’s Convoy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 14, 2022 : An unforeseen incident took place with two indigenous youth here in Agartala on Thursday last where a traffic police officer allegedly harassed them physically for not obeying instructions during the arrival of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb through the same route.

Tripura CM was scheduled to visit Tirthamukh in Gomati district. The route through which the CM’s convoy will move was guarded by police personnel of Home and Traffic department at various spots for security reasons.

It is reported that two youths namely Angel Reang and Abhijit Debbarma were availing a vehicle. As they reached the circuit house in Agartala, traffic police personnel instructed them to place the vehicle aside and the siren of CM’s convoy had puzzled them to change the gear. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on spot.

Speaking with reporters, Angel and Abhijit said “Traffic police officer instructed us to put the vehicle aside. As soon as we heard the siren of CM’s convoy, we were puzzled and the car stopped at once. Without any obstacle, CM’s convoy passed through the route and place smoothly”.

“Later, the officer named Kishore Banik took us to the district’s Traffic police department office near Swami Vivekananda Maidan and physically assaulted us along with abusive language. After long hours of harassment, we were set free after our local guardians”, they added.

Guardians of these two youth claimed that the harassment on them was so brutal that they are suffering from multiple injuries on their bodies. Medical reports claimed that their injuries are serious on chest and head. The guardians further alleged that the police personnel had become “protector turned eater”.

They also claimed that the traffic police officer Kishore Banik and his three companions made attempts to murder these two indigenous youths.

When contacted with the office of Traffic SP, no one was there to respond.

Later in a press conference, DYFI, TYF, SFI and TSF state units today squarely condemned the role of Tripura police for alleged physically assaulting the students, sitting on their respective vehicle on the side of road and the convoy of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb passed off without facing any obstacle.

“Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the two students are residents of the same state. Police should play an equal role for all including CM. But here, police are making all possible efforts to make the CM happy, by humiliating and assaulting common masses”, said Nabarun Deb, DYFI state secretary to the reporters.

In a sarcastic tone, he said “Is the Chief Minister arriving here from another planet, or whether he will return back, if felt disturbed. This attack on students is completely unexpected.”

Nabarun, on behalf of DYFI, TYF, SFI and TSF demanded immediate and stringent action against the police personnel involved in humiliating and physically assaulting these two students.