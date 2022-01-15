Assam Rifles Alongwith Manipur Police Nabbed 6 Militants Of Separate Insurgent Outfits

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against insurgent groups, the Manipur Police along with paramilitary force – Assam Rifles has recently apprehended six militants belonging to three banned insurgent outfits through separate operations.

Acting on specific inputs, the troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police recently launched a series of operations leading to these apprehensions.

According to UNI report, a team of Manipur Police and Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles recently nabbed a cadre of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Kakching district. However, the same team also apprehended an United National Liberation Front (UNLF) cadre from Thoubal district on Friday.

Meanwhile, another joint operation recently carried-out by Mantripukhri Battalion of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police have nabbed four cadres of proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from Heingang, Imphal.

Based on specific inputs from reliable sources, troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police also launched an operation which led to the apprehension of insurgents along with extortion demand letters.

Furthermore, the apprehended insurgents were handed over to Heingang Police Station for further investigation.