Counter-Insurgency Operation : Manipur Police Recovers IED & Grenade From Kakching 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Manipur has been under continuous surveillance of defence experts and paramilitary personnel, since the deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy which took place last year. In a shocking such development, during a major counter-insurgency operation recently conducted by the Manipur Police and Phundrei Battalion troops of Assam Rifles led to the recovery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a grenade near JNV, Umathel village, Kakching district.

According to UNI report, these recovery has led the security forces to foil-out a possible attack by unidentified persons.

Officials of Assam Rifles asserted that the IED and grenades were meant to be planted against security forces, which were later disposed-off by Manipur Police bomb squad.