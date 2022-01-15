COVID-19 Surge : Mizoram Health Minister Chairs High-Level Review Meeting

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a bid to prevent the deadly outcomes of COVID-19 infections & mitigate its impending risks, the Mizoram Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana today chaired a meeting with the health officials, to take stock of the preparedness on COVID-19 by the state government with regard to Covid dedicated beds, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, medicines, manpower and other equipments.

During the meeting, officials emphasized on the point that state’s Covid positivity has climbed from 15% to 20% during the last two weeks and that most of the Covid cases recorded were those with co-morbidities. Reports also highlighted that many of the co morbidities were only diagnosed after testing positive for Covid-19.

As per the order of the Government of India, a compensation of Rs. 50, 000 each had been given to 383 people and Rs. 20 lakhs given to two Village Level Task Force (VLTF)/Local Level Task Force (LLTF) who have registered under Task Group on Insurance.

The meeting reported that the RT-PCR laboratory at Lunglei district has been approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and that Mobile RT-PCR Van from Bubaneshwar shall soon reach the state.

Meanwhile, the State Spokesperson on Covid-19 and IDSP Nodal officer, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma reported that 242 foreign travelers have entered the state from which 16 have tested positive and 29 samples are waited to be tested. All the entries are quarantined for a period of 7 days after which an RT-PCR sample is taken. Fortunately, Omicron variant have not been found yet in any of the samples sent for Genome Sequencing.