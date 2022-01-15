Manipur : Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu Takes Charge As ‘Additional Superintendent Of Police’

NET Web Desk

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on Saturday took charge as the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Sports) in the Manipur Police Department in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh at his official residence.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh asserted “Our Nation’s pride, Olympian Silver medalist, @mirabai_chanu has taken charge as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports), Manipur Police and called on me at my office today.”

The Olympics medalist Mirabai Chanu through Twitter stated that “It is an honour to have joined the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). I would like to thank the state of Manipur and our Hon’ble Chief Minister @NBirenSingh sir, for giving me this opportunity to serve the country and its citizens.”

Mirabai Chanu had won silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics. It was the first medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics and kick-started the country’s most successful haul of seven medals at a single Olympics. She lifted 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk to give a total of 202 kilogram for the silver medal.