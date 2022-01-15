Meghalaya Government Committed To Ensure Better Health Services : CM Sangma 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma while inaugurating two healthcare centres in West Garo Hills district on Friday asserted that his government is committed to ensure better health services to the people of the region, and unveiling of the new Community Health Centres (CHC) is the testimony of government’s efforts to make quality healthcare accessible to the people.

Among the two healthcare centres, one is a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bhaitbari, while the other is a Public Health Centre (PHC) at Chibinang. The CHC building was completed a few years back, but the process to upgrade was delayed.

According to PTI report, Sangma assured the people that his government will provide all support relating to manpower, equipment and accommodation for staff for the CHC to function efficiently. Meanwhile, while inaugurating the new PHC at Chibinang, the chief minister asserted that his government has been working to upgrade health care facilities across the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a massive challenge for the government but with a synergetic effort, it was working to create better healthcare facilities, he added.

Besides, Sangma have also inspected the water treatment plant at Bolbokgre village in Selsella block of the district. He also visited different households to inspect water connections and interact with the villagers, and the proposed site for the construction of a new PHC at Batabari.