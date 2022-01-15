Mizoram BJP Unit Urges Governor To Intervene Into Areca-Nuts Smuggling From Myanmar

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Vanlalhmuaka along with other members of the party today called-on the Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhambati at Raj Bhavan and discussed the relevant issues faced across the state.

Vanlalhmuaka informed the Governor about the issues hampering the swift completion on the 730-kms long National Highway (NH) under Ministry of Road and Transport, Govt of India.

The members have also informed him about the compensation issues faced by land owners along region, where the Bairabi to Sairang Railroad is been constructed, thereby leading to postponement of the railway connection. The concerned issue had also been elaborated in detail to the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The BJP President further requested the Governor to inquire the reasons why developmental projects for Central Institutions in the state are not in a good pace and extended the help of the State BJP in the matter.

Lastly, Vanlalhmuaka urged the Governor to intervene in the smuggling of areca-nuts from Myanmar, which lately has caused huge controversy in the state. He also conveyed to the Governor that the party could not trust the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) government for “just governance”.

During the meeting, various PM introduced schemes and response preparedness for the COVID-19 impending third wave were also discussed.