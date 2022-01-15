Mizoram Registers 842 New Cases; 12.94% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 842 new COVID-19 cases, and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 12.94%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 8525. While, a total of 1,51,380 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 568 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 6507 samples were tested on January 14, 2022, out of which 360 samples belonged to males, while 482 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 527 belonged to symptomatic patients, 315 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,42,287. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 58 positive cases (20.86%), TrueNAT detected 62 (16.57%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 689 (12.02%) & 33 (26.61%) positive cases respectively.