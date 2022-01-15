Nagaland Civilian Killings : Naga Students’ Federation Urges SIT To Expedite Investigation

Photo Credit : PTI

 

  NET Web Desk

Recent killings of innocent civilians across the Mon district of Nagaland due to the incessant spraying of bullets by Indian Army has led to extreme rage across Northeastern regions, especially among Nagaland residents. Responding to this, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Friday urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government to expedite the investigation process for delivering timely justice to victims.