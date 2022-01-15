Nagaland Civilian Killings : Naga Students’ Federation Urges SIT To Expedite Investigation

The NSF President, Kegwayhun Tep lauded the state government for concerned efforts it initiated for delivering justice to the victims. However, the organization lamented that over one month has passed since the SIT was set-up by the state government on December 5, but it is yet to submit its final report.

However, the federation has also urged the authorities to reveal the report once it is submitted.

Recently, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Nagaland government asserted that it will submit its final report to the court after receiving the forensic test report of samples sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratories in Guwahati and Hyderabad.

Following the killing of 14 civilians by army para-commandos in Oting area in a botched up operation and its aftermath, the state government set up the SIT and asked it to submit its report within 30 days that ended on January 5.

Its worthy to note that the demand for AFSPA repeal also gained momentum after the tragic incident of December 4, when innocent civilians identified as coal-miners were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland. The unfortunate incident is basically the repercussion of botched army operation, which mistook the civilians as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K).

Besides, the Indian enquiry team have visited the incident site, and appealed the people of Nagaland to come forward and assist in the inquiry associated with the December 4 Oting Massacre, through sharing of any information, including – videos, photos or any other material from the original source. Furthermore, amid the escalating clamour to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 from different quarters of Northeastern regions, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the ‘controversial law’ for another 6 months, referring the entire state as “disturbed area”.

On June this year, the Centre had declared Nagaland as “Disturbed Area” and further extended the operation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for 6 more months, which was about to end on December 31. The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for several decades.

Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, asserts that once declared “disturbed”, the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months. Under this act, in a “disturbed” area, an officer has full power to warn, or open fire and other kinds of forces against the person who is acting against law.