Nagaland CM & Governor Greets Chakhesang Community On ‘Sökrönye’

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi extended their best wishes to the Chakhesang Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Sökrönye’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Sökrönye’ is a harvest festival celebrated by the Chakhesang Community. Commencing from January 15 and ending by January 20, the significant essence of ‘Sökrönye’ deals with sanctification – a form of baptism in the Chakhesang culture.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has expressed his best greetings to the community, hoping for happiness, good health and prosperity for the year ahead. Taking to Twitter, Rio greeted the community, “Happy Sökrönye to the Chakhesang community. May the festival bring blessings of good health, fruitfulness in every endeavour and blessed beginnings. I wish you all a safe and a happy Sökrönye.” – he wrote.

However, the Nagaland Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has also extended his best wishes to the community. “Sökrönye is a harvest festival and the essence of this beautiful festival is the sanctification of the Chakhesang community. Rituals involved are meant to purify the souls, and the children also learn the rich spiritual and cultural practices,” – read the greetings from Mukhi.

He also urged the residents to celebrate this beautiful festival responsibly by adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.