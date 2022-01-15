Oting Massacre : Konyak Organizations Extend Ultimatum To Nagaland Government Till January 25 

NET Web Desk

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) of the Konyak Naga tribe have decided to extend their ultimatum, served on the government demanding justice by 10 days with effect from January 15.

This decision was undertaken at an “All Konyak Summit” held in Mon town, which was attended by leaders of Konyak organizations, legislators, officials, village heads etc.

According to HT report, organizations on December 10 forwarded a month’s time to the state government demanding that all persecutors, including – officials & personnel involved in the killings of 14 civilians on December 4 and 5 must be punished in the appropriate civil court and the Action Taken Report (ATR) be revealed to the public. However, the government’s probe team is yet to submit its final report.

Recently, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Nagaland government asserted that it will submit its final report to the court after receiving the forensic test report of samples sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratories in Guwahati and Hyderabad.

The Konyak organisations while extending the deadline warned that if state government failed to fulfill concerned demands, the tribe will abstain from all national events within its customary jurisdiction as endorsed by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO), the apex body of six Naga tribes in five districts – Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, and Noklak.

Meanwhile, the ENPO in December declared non-cooperation movement with the armed forces until justice delivered to Oting victims and AFSPA repealed from Nagaland. “The Konyak organisations said they have also resolved that all designated Army camps in Mon district, located within civilian areas, should be relocated. They further demanded that the state government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Army’s Court of Inquiry share their reports with the Konyak Union for perusal.” – stated the HT report.

Its worthy to note that the demand for AFSPA repeal also gained momentum after the tragic incident of December 4, when innocent civilians identified as coal-miners were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland. The unfortunate incident is basically the repercussion of botched army operation, which mistook the civilians as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K).

Besides, the Indian enquiry team have visited the incident site, and appealed the people of Nagaland to come forward and assist in the inquiry associated with the December 4 Oting Massacre, through sharing of any information, including – videos, photos or any other material from the original source. Furthermore, amid the escalating clamour to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 from different quarters of Northeastern regions, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the ‘controversial law’ for another 6 months, referring the entire state as “disturbed area”.

On June this year, the Centre had declared Nagaland as “Disturbed Area” and further extended the operation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for 6 more months, which was about to end on December 31. The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for several decades.

Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, asserts that once declared “disturbed”, the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months. Under this act, in a “disturbed” area, an officer has full power to warn, or open fire and other kinds of forces against the person who is acting against law.