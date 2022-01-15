Sikkim : Central Referral Hospital Conferred With ‘National Accreditation Board for Hospitals’ Certification

NET Web Desk

Recognizing the exemplary contribution in catering to much desired needs of the patients by focusing on their safety and good healthcare quality, the Central Referral Hospital (CRH), Manipal along the northeastern state of Sikkim stood as the first hospital in the state to receive certification from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH).

The hospital authorities today organized a press conference at the VC Conference Hall, Manipal to announce the feat.

According to IPR report, the Vice Chancellor (SMU) Mr. Rajan S. Grewal asserted that “the process of accreditation began to take shape almost three years ago. The process was met with derision from his counterparts in other hospitals as well as members of his own hospital staff when it was initially mooted.”

He further added that NABH standard is a guideline on how to operate in a systematic manner, because the skills acquired in medical schools need certain guidelines.

The VC also lauded the contribution of all Women team at CRH, led by Dr. Mingma L Sherpa, Team of Managing operators, Operations executive to achieve the quality certification.

Meanwhile, the Head of Operations, CRH, Dr. Mingma Sherpa emphasized that prime aim of CRH is to provide quality and safe treatment to their patients and CRH would set a trend of quality medical care in the state.

“The process began on January 15th 2020, when the CRH completed and submitted comprehensive list of documents and evidence in the NABH online Hope Portal, Quality Council India. The onsite virtual assessment was successfully completed on 7th May 2021.” – the IPR report further reads.

Its worth noting that NABH is a constituent of the Quality Council of India, which was established to operate accreditation programme for health care organizations. Third part accreditation and certifications by reputed organization like NABH, enables healthcare organizations to standardize practices to improve the confidence of stakeholders and partners.

Furthermore, on September 16, 2019, a three-day training programme on (NABH) was organized for the first time in the state, which was attended by stakeholders from all departments including clinicians, faculty, paramedics, administration, engineering, HR, IT and support staff.