Sikkim : Senior Cardiologist Suspended From Service Over Negligence In Maternal Death

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Senior Consultant (Gynaecologist) of New Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, Sochakgang, Dr. Parasmani Karki has been suspended from service over the negligent maternal death which was reported on Saturday.

“Whereas, the disciplinary proceeding against Dr. Parasmani Karki, Senior Consultant (Gynaecologist), STNM Hospital, Sochakgang under Family Welfare Department is contemplated.” – asserted an order.

“Now therefore, the Governor, in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub rule (1) of the rule 8 of the Sikkim Government Servants’ (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1985 hereby, places the said Dr. Parasmani Karki, Senior Consultant (Gynaecologist), STNM Hospital, Sochakgang, Health and Family Welfare Department under suspension with immediate effect.” – the order further reads.

“It is further ordered that during the period that this order still remains in force, the Headquarters of Dr. Parasmani Karkl, Senior Consultant (Gynaecologist), STNM Hospital, Sochaygang. Health and Family Welfare Department shall be at Gangtok shall not leave the Headquarters without obtaining the permission of the competent authority.” – added the concerned order.

Its worthy to note that a 36-year-old pregnant woman from Khamdong succumbed to death allegedly due to negligence caused by STNM hospital staff. And in order to inquire into this fact, a three-member high level committee headed by an IAS officer was constituted immediately by the concerned authority.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time, such tragic incident in New STNM Hospital has occurred. In 2020, a 26-year-old died due to unavailability of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed in the same hospital. In yet another heartwrenching incident, a 43-yrs-old Consultant Cardiologist Dr. Sanjay Upreti, who was struggling for his life after been stabbed during a horrific case passed away recently.