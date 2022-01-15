Sikkim Veterinary Medics Successfully Performed Reconstructive Surgery On Injured Black Bear

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to save the life of a severely-injured Himalayan Black Bear, the Sikkim Government’s Veterinary doctors performed an emergency reconstructive surgery.

Considered as a historic and first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken in the northeastern state of Sikkim, the Himalayan Black Bear was rescued from the State Zoo, and was immediately referred to the State Veterinary Polyclinic under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH & VS) Department to provide emergency medical treatment to save its life.

According to a press release issued by the department, “the black bear had a self-inflicted major injury on its right forelimb, which would result in septicemia, with a grave prognosis. The Bear had mutilated forelimb beyond repair due to significant loss of soft tissue and multiple irreparable fracture of the Right Forelimb.”

Meanwhile, the team of Veterinarians in the State Poly Clinic on assessing the conditions of the bear found it appropriate to perform reconstructive surgery of a right forelimb and amputate the irreparable portion of forelimb from humerus bone.

Led by the Superintendent of SVPC, Dr Diki Palmu Sherpa, the surgical team comprised of – Dr. Karma Dorjee Bhutia; Dr Basant Ramudamu; Dr Menuka Gurung; Dr Devendra Manger; Dr Sajivhang Limboo; Dr Thinlay Ongmoo Lepcha; and Dr. Pema Salden Bhutia.

Besides, the Veterinary team was also assisted by Vet-Aides Hissay Dorjee Bhutia; Phurba Tsh. Bhutia; Dupchen Bhutia and Sonam Lepcha.

“All necessary surgical materials and medicines including anesthetics from the poly clinic was used as per the standard reconstructive surgical procedure on the bear. The surgical procedure took about 75 minutes. After surgical procedure, the bear recovered smoothly from anesthesia and is currently being given post-operative care at the Zoo Hospital of State Himalayan Zoo.” – the press release further reads.

Protected since 1977, the Himalayan Black Bar or scientifically termed as ‘Ursus thibetanus laniger’ has been listed as ‘Vulnerable’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

“The dedicated contribution, effort and technical skills of the veterinarians of the State Veterinary Poly Clinic is commendable and is at par with the any set standards on reconstructive surgery in the veterinary field.” – added the release.

Furthermore, the Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH & VS), Dr. P. Senthil Kumar also appreciated the team of Veterinary Doctors of the State Poly Clinic on their achievements and thereby assured all the support for further strengthening of the Clinic.