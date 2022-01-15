Tripura Likely To Get International Flights To Bangkok, Dhaka & Chittagong; Asserts MoS Bhoumik

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 15, 2022 : With 143 passengers from Kolkata, the first flight landed today at the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here in Agartala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia in presence of Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurated the NITB of MBB Airport on January 4 last.

After 11 days of inauguration, Pratima Bhoumik, union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment welcomed the first flight passengers arriving at the NITB of MBB Airport with chocolates and sweets.

Speaking to reporters before boarding a flight to Manipur via West Bengal, Bhoumik said that another connecting route has been opened by PM Modi for Tripura and Bangladesh.

“Flights shall be introduced connecting Agartala with Bangkok, Dhaka, Chittagong directly very soon. Tripura people are eagerly waiting for the day when the international flights shall land on this land”, MoS added.

She also said that PM Modi ji has dreamt to connect India with Bangladesh and preliminary survey works for the proposed project have already been completed. “This new highway will connect Tripura’s Udaipur in Gomati district with Comilla through Sonamura sub-division, a significant trade point located under Sepahijala district”, she added.

One of the passengers who arrived at NITB of MBB Airport claimed “New Airport building is quite impressive and has added many big facilities. The building is too clean and sharp. It looks very upgraded. It’s a very great achievement for Agartala. This building has a lot of space, and the authority had put ample convenience facilities for the passengers. The heritages of Tripura have been highlighted inside the premises including bamboos, for which the state is incredibly famous”.