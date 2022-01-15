Unvaccinated Ones Won’t Be Allowed Into Public Places From January 16 : Assam CM

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that unvaccinated citizens will not be allowed into public places, including – markets, hotels, courts, etc. from January 16, 2022.

Addressing the reporters on current scenario of COVID-19 situation in the northeastern state of Assam, the CM said that there is no need for a Covid-19 necessitated lockdown in the state as of yet, but people need to follow all required protocols, including the wearing of masks.

“Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets etc. from tomorrow. There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma” – quoted ANI report.

As many as 3,97,36,753 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Assam so far, according to statistics provided by the National Health Mission (NHM). The state logged 2,348 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 890 fewer than the previous day, taking the overall caseload to 6,40,636.