Tripura : Man Detained For Sending Threat Email To Airport Authorities Over Plane Hijacking Bid

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

A youth reported to be mentally challenged was detained recently for sending a hoax email to Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here in Agartala.

In his mail, he made a peculiar prediction of aircraft hijacking from the new MBB Airport terminal. Sumit Datta of the Bhaktapur area in Agartala was already arrested and intensive interrogations were being carried out.

Sumit sent the email that there would be a plane hijack bid from the airport to several recipients. Expectedly, the mail sent the security agencies on high alert and police and intelligence bodies began probing into the matter.

The matter was also recorded at Airport Police station. By Saturday night itself following the email id route, Sumit was picked up from his residence and interrogation began.

“During questioning Sumit said that he did not have any specific information about the possible plane hijack but he had sixth sense premonition about the hijack ”, said a police official.

It was also revealed that Sumit was under psychiatric treatment for the last few years.