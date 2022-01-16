Tripura : Offline Classes From Pre-Primary To 7th Standard Suspended Till January 30

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In view of the upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, schools from pre-primary to class VII has been suspended till January 30 while 50 percent of students from class VIII to XII will be allowed to attend schools on alternate days and with permission from parents.

Speaking to reporters at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Saturday evening, the Education minister Ratanlal Nath said “An important meeting of the Education department has been held today to keep the school-college running in the midst of the corona outbreak. The health department also took part in the meeting. Some decisions have been made after detailed discussions on the overall issue.”

He said, “Earlier classes in all schools from pre-primary to class-II were suspended. However, after reviewing the situation, it has been decided to suspend reading from pre-primary to class-VII. The education department has issued an order which would remain in force from next Monday to January 30. The next decision will be taken after reviewing on January 29.”

Classes from class VIII to XII are not being suspended in full swing at the moment as because it is important for the students of class VIII to class XII to prepare for board examinations. In addition, the vaccination of teenagers from 15-18 years of age group in schools are currently going on. The health department has also given its opinion in favor of continuing their education. Therefore, 50 percent students have been directed to attend school on alternate days, he added.

Education minister said that the permission of parents is essential for the attendance of students from class VIII to class XII. Students will not be allowed to come to school without parental consent. However, it was decided to re-launch the ‘Ektu Khelo Ektu Poro’ programme. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will also pay special attention to the reading of students from class I to VII in the ‘Vande Tripura’ channel under the auspices of the Education Department.

Nath also said it has been decided to close hostels of all schools and colleges in Tripura now. However, special arrangements will be made in the hostels for teachers or students in case of financial problems.

On the same day, he made it clear that in the case of colleges, the time limit of the previous order has been extended. A new order has been issued for hostels and online reading. The next decision will be taken after reviewing the colleges on January 29.

He further added that the order would apply to all government, government-aided, private and madrasa schools. Similarly, the order issued by the Department of Higher Education will apply to all colleges and private colleges under Tripura University (Central), MBB University.