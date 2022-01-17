Assam : Contraband Substances Worth Rs 10 Crores Seized From Karbi Anglong; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the security forces have seized a large stash of contraband substances worth around Rs 10 crore and apprehended two persons in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Monday.

Based on specific units, the Karbi Anglong district police set-up a checkpost in front of State Bank of India (SBI) Khatkhati near Bokajan along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and intercepted a truck in the wee hours of Monday. During a thorough search of the truck, the police team recovered atleast 115 boxes of soap cases containing 1.6 kg of heroin.

Meanwhile, the Bokajan Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) John Das told India Today that the truck was coming from Manipur. “1.6 kg of heroin was seized which was concealed in the cabin of the truck and the value of the heroin is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore. We have arrested two persons,” – stated John Das.

Identified as – Amir Hussain (22), Salau Rahman (32); both the apprehended persons are residents of Manipur.

These consignment of large stash of contraband substances was supposed to be delivered to the Bokajan area after crossing all the checkposts, informed the Bokajan SDPO.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the news, “#AssamAgainstDrugs Continuing #Assam’s war against drugs, @karbianglongpol seized 1.6 kg of heroin at Khatkhati in the morning today. Also arrested two accused from a neighbouring state. Much appreciated @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice” – he wrote.