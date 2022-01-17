COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 140 Fresh New Cases, Pushing Tally To 56,633

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 140 fresh new cases and pushing the state’s tally of confirmed cases to 56,633 which is 126 fewer than the previous day, informed a senior health official.

Arunachal Pradesh had reported 266 cases on Sunday, the biggest single-day spike in the northeastern state in January this year. Besides, the single-day positivity rate stood at 20 per cent as 700 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, informed the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa. The single-day infections include 77 cases in the Capital Complex Region, 15 in Changlang and 13 in West Kameng.

However, two army jawans and a healthcare personnel are among the new patients, asserted Dr Lobsang Jampa.

The northeastern state has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since January 4 with 1,281 new cases reported since then. Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,156 active cases, while 55,195 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 54 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 97.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state has thus far tested over 12.16 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to PTI report, the State Immunization Officer Dr Dimong Padung asserted that 15,31,453 people have been inoculated so far. At least 38,934 beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group have been vaccinated with the first dose and 6,367 senior citizens have received the booster jab.