COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 223 New Cases; 11.27% Positivity Rate

Mizoram registered a total of 223 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 11.27%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 8422. While, a total of 1,52,478 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 570 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1977 samples were tested on January 16, 2022, out of which 86 samples belonged to males, while 137 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 162 belonged to symptomatic patients, 61 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,43,486. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 0 cases, TrueNAT detected 18 (18.39%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 203 (10.83%) & 2 (40.00%) positive cases respectively.