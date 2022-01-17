Mizoram : Assam Rifles Inaugurated ‘Youth Skill Development Programme’ At Zochachhua Village

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra today inaugurated a Youth Skill Development Program – Sewing and Stitching at Zochachhua village of Mizoram.

A 3-months long programme, the event aims to train local youth with basic tailoring skills of sewing and stitching, thereby subsequently enabling them to achieve monetary benefits.

Around 40 girls and boys from Zochachhua, Hmwambuchhua, Dumzao and Latitlang villages were present for the inaugural program.

Furthermore, the effort and compassion portrayed by Assam Rifles were immensely appreciated by the local populace & Village council. They asserted that the concerned initiative to guide and channelize youth energy in a positive manner will not only develop the individual but also the society in general.