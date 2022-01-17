Mizoram : Atleast 4,826 Myanmar Nationals Seeking Refuge In Lawngtlai

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Lawngtlai District Level Committee on Myanmar Refugees today held a meeting with their Chairman, Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner Dr Andrew H. Vanlaldika.

The Chairman asserted that the board has been established under the High Level Committee on Myanmar Refugees.

However, the Task Group on Myanmar Refugees Nodal Officer, TT Beikhaizi reported that there are 4,826 Myanmar nationals seeking refuge in Lawngtlai district. There are 2,572 males and 2,254 females. Of these, 1,585 are children below the age of 112 years.

The meeting also decided that more relief homes need to be put-up to accommodate the increasing influx of Myanmarese seeking refugees.

Furthermore, the Chairman of the Committee, Dr Andrew H. Vanlaldika thanked the support of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), church and masses of the district for their constant support in organizing relief of Myanmar nationals.