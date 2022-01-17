Mizoram To Observe ‘Fire Prevention Week 2022’ During February 7-12

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to recognize the concerned efforts of firefighters for drastically decreasing casualties caused by fire, the northeastern state of Mizoram is gearing-up to observe the ‘Fire Prevention Week 2022’ during February 7-12, which will be organized at the DC’s Conference Hall.

Based on the same, a meeting of the District Level Committee on Fire Prevention (DLCFP), Lawngtlai District was held today at the DC’s Conference Hall, Lawngtlai under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Lawngtlai Dr Andrew H. Vanlaldika. Besides, the meeting have also decided to give ‘Village Level Fire Prevention Award 2022’ to best performing villages.

According to DIPR report, the Member Secretary, Pu K. Lalromawia, District Council Conservator of Forests, Lai Autonomous District Council presented a brief report on previous year’s performance and laid a proposal for the current year.

Furthermore, the Committee have also deliberated various proposals, suggestions and finalized activities which be initiated this year, including – awareness campaigns in different villages, making awareness video clips, erecting hoarding boards, giving importance on fire line cutting, issuing notification of March 15 as jhum burning day, etc.