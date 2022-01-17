Nagaland : Longleng DC Bans Entry Of Unvaccinated Citizens Into Banks & Educational Institutions

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continues to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In a bid to prevent the spurt in COVID-19 cases and achieve 100% vaccination among local populace, the District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) of Longleng have decided to ban the entry of unvaccinated citizens along banks and educational institutions or travel to any kinds of travel agencies.

The decision was undertaken during a recently-concluded Longleng DPDP meeting held at DC’s conference hall, this measure will come into effect after the District Task Force (DTF) issues an order.

It also resolved to conduct vaccination drive in all the educational institutions to inoculate all faculties, staffs & students above 15 years of age. Besides, the board have also appealed to the citizens for getting themselves vaccinated.

The board also discussed on traffic control management, sound pollution created by two wheelers and influx of illegal drugs in the district. In that regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Longleng, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Longleng and President of Phom People’s Council (PPC) also pointed-out suggestions for safety, improvement of traffic control management system and to control the influx of illegal drugs in the district.

However, while welcoming the members, the Deputy Commissioner Longleng M. Shayung Phom appealed to the government officers to be regular in their respective places of posting and attend all important meetings and programs personally without deputing their subordinate officials.

According to DIPR report, he warned that irregular officers will be viewed seriously and the matter would be reported to the higher ups.

Supplementing to the DC’s appeal, the PPC President, Shami Angh reiterated the Head of Departments (HoDs) to be present in their posting place along with their staff. Shami also sought the coordination of both government officials and Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) for overall upliftment and peaceful atmosphere in the district. He said PPC is ready to extend cooperation to redress their problems.