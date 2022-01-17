Nagaland : Mon District Conferred With National Award For E-Governance

NET Web Desk

Mon District Administration has been conferred with the prestigious National Award for e-governance 2020-21 (Silver) at the recently concluded 24th National Conference on e-Governance at Hyderabad.

Announced in December 21, the award consists of – a trophy, certificate, and a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakhs, which was handed over by union Minister of State (MoS) Dr. Jitendra Singh to Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mon district, Thavaseelan K.

Presented by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), the main objective of this award given under the category 6 of “Use of ICT in the Management of Covid-19” aimed to recognize the initiatives undertaken by Mon district administration.

According to Thavaseelan, the project titled “Technology in Aid to Administration” was initiated to mitigate the hardships caused to the public while enforcing COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), and threby curb the escalating spread of COVID-19 infections.

The project has been reducing hardship of people, increasing effectiveness of administration and keeping people safe from Covid as the objectives, asserted Thavaseelan.

Taking to Twitter, the Nagaland Health & Family Welfare Minister, S. Pangnyu Phom confirmed the news. “I congratulate the District Administration, Mon for receiving the National Award for e-Governance 2020-21 under the Category 6 of ” Use of ICT in the management of COVID-19″ I wish the best for future endeavors.” – he wrote.

I congratulate the District Administration, Mon for receiving the National Award for e-Governance 2020-21 under the Category 6 of " Use of ICT in the management of COVID-19"

I wish the best for future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/I6if5JkX6S — S Pangnyu Phom (@pangnyu) January 16, 2022

Altogether 231 entries were received from across the country in this category and only two districts were awarded. Further, there were a total of 1377 entries with the top 26 initiatives being awarded across six different categories.