Sikkim : HSP President Slams Health Minister MK Sharma Over Negligence In Maternal Death

The President of Hamro Sikkim party (HSP), Dr. Bina Basnett on Sunday questioned the Health Minister MK Sharma over recent medical negligence incident wherein a 36-year-old patient lost her life. Dr. Bina slammed the state Heath Minister Dr. MK Sharma, and asserted that being a Doctor himself, he has failed to develop the health sector and deceased hails from his own constituency. She also connected it with the ‘Paribartan’ slogan of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) led government and questioned the so-called ‘Paribartan’.

Dr. Bina questioned the ruling government on the rural healthcare infrastructure stating, “The SKM government makes huge claims of prioritizing and improving the healthcare system in Sikkim. Where is the upgrade in district and peripheral healthcare centres?”

Its worthy to note that the Senior Consultant (Gynaecologist), New Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, Sochakgang, Dr Parasmani Karki had been suspended from service over the negligent maternal death which was reported on Friday. The authority has also constituted a 3-member high level committee headed by an IAS officer to inquire into this fact who will submit their report by January 21.