Tripura : Agartala Clubs Forum To Initiate Major ‘Anti-Drug Campaign’ From January 20

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 17, 2022 : Eyeing the rise of drug addiction among youth in the capital city of Tripura, Agartala Clubs Forum on Monday took a decision to initiate a major anti-drug campaign across the 51 wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) from January 20 next.

In the context of this, Agartala Clubs Forum formed a steering committee of 11 members in order to regulate the activities and work as a task force to clear the menace of drug consumption among youths in the capital city of Tripura.

In a press conference at Agartala Press Club here in Monday afternoon, Forum’s president Pranab Sarkar said “The addiction of drugs among the youths in and around Agartala city had increased during the past couple of months. Drug mafias in their own vehicles are roaming in the capital city.”

“Every day, several blood tests are being conducted in various hospitals and health centers of both government and private. It is revealed from the reports that there are signs of HIV AIDS among many youths in our society which is a matter of great concern”, he added.

He said “The Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had made a clarion call of making Tripura a drug-free state. In connection to the clarion call, the government and police had been working untiringly. But the menace of drugs consumption by the youths in the capital city had escalated during the past couple of months”.

Sarkar said “Henceforth, in a bid to make Agartala free from dry drugs like heroin, brown sugar, tablets, cocaine, etc. Agartala Clubs Forum had taken initiative to give a major drive against drugs from January 20 next in all the 51 wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation”.

To commence the process of freeing the society from drugs, he said “On January 20 next, a meeting has been called at Agartala Town Hall where all clubs in 51 wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation will attend. Tripura’s ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury and AMC Mayor Deepak Majumder will remain present”.

ACF president appealed to the people of Agartala city to inform their respective clubs if they smell and see any kind of untoward activity going on by a section of youths in their localities. Forum members with the help of police will combat the unhealthy situation in an aggressive manner. It will also help society to safeguard the environment for future generations.

People interested to clean society and acting against drug consumption can send messages in these numbers- 9436124945 (Pranab Sarkar) 9436122744 (Sanjay Pal) & 9436568607 (Sebak Bhattacharjee), and assured in keeping the information sender as confidential.