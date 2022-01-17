Tripura Government Planning To Initiate 3-Days Special COVID-19 Vaccination Drive; Asserts CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 17, 2022 : Tripura government is planning to initiate a 3-day long special drive for COVID-19 vaccination across the state, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday.

While inaugurating a new cable news channel and sister company of vernacular daily ‘Syandan TV’ at Agartala on Monday noon, Deb said “A mass-wearing campaign will also be conducted throughout the state where elected representatives, media personnel, police, administrative officials, employees and Health workers will have to be worn or else, people will be restricted to come out of their homes”.

Tripura CM said “Earlier, there was day, when women were found in the procession of political parties. Now days have changed, women are found only in Self-Help Groups and their earnings vary between Rs 34,000 and Rs 56,000”.

“There were 4,000 SHGs in Tripura and now, there are 31,000 groups across the state. Our target is to bring all women of the state under SHGs. Self-reliant women can build a self-sufficient state. The government is working towards creating Atmanirbhar of people in the state”, he added.

He also said “Almost four years have passed off by the BJP-led government. People had a feeling, to what extent there will be a change? After becoming the CM of this state, even I had undergone deep thoughts of tensions and worrying situations. People can understand and develop an Atmanirbhar mentality. In Tripura, from infrastructure to the last person of society, massive change has taken place”.

Deb firmly asserted that “Judiciary, Press, Administration and Police, these four pillars together can lead a state towards development”. He also appealed to all media persons to help the state government in achieving the target of creating a dry drugs-free state.

Citing a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura Chief Minister, Deb said “Prime Minister Modi Ji asked me, how much change has taken place in Tripura. I told him that 60-65 percent change has taken place. He again asked me, how do I understand the change? I told the youths in Tripura had developed a mentality of becoming self-reliant. The houses that you have given under PMAY-G, a big lot has been received by the CPIM-backed supporters which were never imagined earlier that opposition supporters will get benefits.”

In the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister was accompanied by ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Managing Director of Syandan TV and Syandan Patrika’s editor Subal Kumar Dey, Agartala Press Club secretary Pranab Sarkar, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Deepak Majumder and others.