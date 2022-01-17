Tripura MP & 3 Communist Leaders Granted Bail With Personal Bond Of Rs 30,000

NET Web Desk

The West Tripura district court on Monday granted bail to Tripura Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Jharna Das Baidya and three other senior Left women leaders on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 each.

These four women leaders were booked under different sections, including, 353, 332, 323, 270 and section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Its worthy to note that Tripura police had filed an assault case against the leaders after staging a protest in June 2020. “They had physically assaulted Lipika Choudhury, following which the High Court had to intervene, and a case was lodged over the police assault. The police tried to hide their mistake by lodging a fake case against them,” Debbarma said.

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) on June 1, 2021 held a protest in Agartala, a protest which was organized by several left parties and urged the Tripura government to undertake preventive measures to curb violence against women in the state.