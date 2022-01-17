Tripura : Security Forces Seize 300 Containers Of Heroin; 2 Drug Traffickers Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Police recovered atleast 300 containers of heroin and arrested two drug traffickers from Chandra Para area beside Assam-Agartala national highway (NH-08) in Dharmanagar sub-division of North Tripura district on Sunday.

It is reported that a team led by Ratan Ravi Das, Officer-in-Charge of Bagbasa Outpost in Dharmanagar sub-division seized the large stash of contraband substances.

According to sources, the value of the seized heroin in the black market is around Rs 50,000. Police arrested two traffickers and a motorcycle with heroin. The arrested have been identified as – Nazmul Haque (31) and Moinul Haque (29).

Some young people are taking their lives to the brink of extinction, like heroin and brown sugar. Being addicted to drugs, they are also involved in various anti-social activities. Unable to raise money for drugs, some are organizing thefts at various homes and shops, which has led to an increase in thefts.

Meanwhile, some of them have become addicted to drugs again, are also involved in drug trafficking, they are even targeting various school and college students and bringing them into the world of drugs.

However, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has called on Tripura to get rid of drugs. Police are seizing crores worth of heroin, brown sugar and drugs and arresting traffickers, but the real mafias of the drugs empire remain out of reach, which is why the state is not moving towards a drug-free state despite so many anti-drug campaigns.

Meanwhile, the police are conducting interrogation by bringing the two traffickers who were arrested by the outpost police in Bagbasa. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the detainees, who will be sent to court on Monday, police said.