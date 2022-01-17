Tripura : TSF Called-Off 12-Hr Strike After Hours-Long Discussion With Cultural Affairs Minister

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 17, 2022 : After an hours-long discussion with Tripura’s Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury at his residence here in Agartala city on the midnight of Sunday last, the Twipra Students Federation (TSF) called off their dawn to dusk bandh of Monday.

Speaking to reporters at 1 AM of Monday, TSF general secretary said “As you all know, on 13th of January, an incident took place where two students have beaten up a Traffic police officer and for that reason, we called the bandh on Monday. On this issue, we discussed with ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury and we are thankful to him and his government. We have raised our demands. Our FIR wasn’t accepted at first by the police and later it was accepted. TSF called off the bandh”.

“But if our demands are not being fulfilled within four days span, we will continue our movement. Our demands are- first is FIR against that particular traffic police officer, second is magisterial inquiry, third is withdraw FIR against two victims, and fourth is compensate the victims”, he added.

Later, ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury told reporters that the Tripura government and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb are cordial to provide justice to these two youths, and accordingly, steps will be taken.

“The 12-hour bandh called by TSF on Monday has been withdrawn as a strike is not a solution. I have been given the responsibility to discuss with them and solve the problem. Surprisingly, these TSF leaders had come all way from Khumulwng at 9.30 PM on Sunday last to mitigate the tension. Within next few days, measures will be initiated”, he added.

Its worthy to mention here that earlier in a press conference on Sunday afternoon, TSF advisory committee chairman Upendra Debbarma said “On January 13 last, two youths on a vehicle were proceeding towards Agartala but the vehicle stopped at Circuit House area. Coincidentally, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb convoy was passing by. The youths could not follow the traffic police officer’s instructions due to technical snags in their vehicle and they were puzzled too. Later, the officer arrested the duo.”