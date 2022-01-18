Arunachal Pradesh : CM & Governor Discusses Developmental Issues, Law & Order

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called-upon the Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday for discussing about developmental issues, COVID-19 pandemic, law & order situation, and education.

During the meeting, the Governor emphasized on close monitoring and unhindered progress of the developmental projects in the state.

According to a press communique issued by the Governor’s PR Cell, the Governor also stressed on speedy construction of roads in the state, keeping in view of the early monsoon and limited rain-free working period availability.

The Governor expressed his deep concern about the rising COVID-19 positive cases in the state, and advised firm implementation of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and protocols. He also shared his deep concern about normal life disruption of the common man due to frequent agitations and bandh calls.

He also advised the people not to force life disruptive agitations which badly affect the daily wage earners, school going children, housewives and poor people. Meanwhile, the Governor and the Chief Minister discussed about the commencement of State University in Pasighat and general improvement in education of the state.