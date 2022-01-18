Arunachal Pradesh : CM Urges DCs To Ensure Maximum Coverage Under Central Insurance Schemes

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to cover maximum number of people under three insurance schemes launched by the Centre, incorporating of – Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

While chairing the 11th e-Pragati meeting through virtual conference with all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Khandu asserted that common people, especially in rural areas are not aware of the benefits of the schemes, so the officials concerned should utilise ‘sarkar aapke dwar’ (government at doorstep) camps to create awareness about them, as informed by an official statement.

“We need to take these schemes to villages and enroll as many beneficiaries as possible,” – mentioned the chief minister.

The CM also highlighted the significance of enrolling as many beneficiaries as possible under the state government flagship scheme – the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana.

“Reaching out to the needy is your responsibility. Take regular review meetings on all such welfare schemes with concerned departments and reach the saturation point as soon as possible,” he told the DCs.

Delving on achieving the target of February 28 for the implementation of shortlisted schemes, Khandu asserted that he would review the status of each scheme, district-wise, in the next e-Pragati meeting, slated to be held after the Statehood Day celebrations.

Keeping in view of the current scenario of COVID-19 and the surge in “Omicron” cases, the CM directed the DCs to “act independently as per emerging situation” in their respective districts, and urged them to refer to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) listed by the state disaster management authority and the health department, and also the guidelines drawn by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Emphasizing on COVID-19 vaccination, the only shield to curb the further spread of this deadly virus, Khandu directed the DCs to constantly monitor the vaccination drives and inoculate all eligible persons as per the recent order of the centre. He also urged the DCs of the districts with low percentage of vaccination been administered to “take regular reviews and ascertain the causes for the low percentage and work on it.”

“It has been proved that vaccination is the only reason that this Omicron is not life-threatening. Therefore it should be our endeavour to vaccinate all our eligible citizens, including those in the age group of 15 to 18 years,” he said.

The CM also reviewed the status of several schemes and projects, including DBT, especially in the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) and education departments, besides the Atal Pension Yojana, the Prime Minister Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, ‘one nation, one ration’, Aadhaar seeding count, identification of obsolete laws, rules and regulations, the National Education Policy, the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat Mission, education in mother tongues, draft state curriculum framework, etc.