Arunachal Pradesh Tableau On Theme ‘Anglo-Abor Wars’ Gets Selected For Republic Day Parade

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh’s tableau based on the theme ‘Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars’ have been selected for participation into the Republic Day Parade 2022 at Rajpath, New Delhi.

Conceptualized and designed by the art & exhibition cell of the state’s Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), this tableau will showcase ‘the resistance of the Adis to protect their land from the British in the 19th century and the early part of the 20th century’.

It will depict the history of the Adi community in their gallant confrontation with the British forces, as shared by the group leader of the Arunachal Tableau Team.

The people of Arunachal Pradesh take great pride in those unsung freedom fighters, as their bravery, patriotism and supreme sacrifices are not inferior to those of the contemporary freedom fighters of other parts of the country, he further added.

Currently, a team of 17 delegates from Arunachal are camped in New Delhi.

The Arunachal tableau team’s group leader is artist Hage Habung, and Sangey Tsewang is its assistant leader. Artistes from East Siang district who will perform along the tableau incorporates of – David Darang (troupe leader), Tagom Taga, Tabom Tali, Dilip Panyang, Tasek Taboh, Nalo Saroh, Tamar Takoh, Tajing Yosung, Taram Riyang, Tayem Tali, Tayi Takoh, Tanyo Panyang, Oky Jerang and Taham Taga. However, DDIPR (A&E) Onyok Pertin is the nodal officer to the participating team.