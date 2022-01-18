Assam-Meghalaya Border Row : Roadmap For Amicable Settlement Prepared; Asserts Assam CM

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that a roadmap has been prepared to figure-out an amicable settlement of border disputes with Meghalaya in six areas of difference through mutual discussions at top level of both the governments.

Through a series of tweets, the Assam Chief Minister asserted about the same, “Our efforts to resolve Assam-Meghalaya border row have started bearing fruits as 6 of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase. During an interaction, briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far.”

Our efforts to resolve Assam-Meghalaya border row have started bearing fruits as 6 of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase. During an interaction, briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far. pic.twitter.com/Uy8LPtTSgg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 18, 2022

The areas of differences taken-up for final settlement in the first phase are Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata and Ratacherra, he added. Out of the 12 points of disputes between Assam and Meghalaya, these six areas with relatively less critical differences have been taken up in the first phase.

“A roadmap for amicable settlement has been prepared based on recommendations of 3 Regional Committees with representatives from both the states. We’ve reached this stage after several rounds of CM-level talks on the matter,” Sarma said.

The areas of differences taken up for final settlement are – Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata & Ratacherra. A roadmap for amicable settlement has been prepared based on recommendations of 3 Regional Committees with representatives from both the states. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 18, 2022

Representatives of various political parties such as the Congress, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) were also present at the meeting, who were briefed on the progress made in the talks so far, the chief minister said.

“As part of our endeavour to bring a permanent and lasting solution to the decades-old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, we held an interaction with representatives of AASU and organizations of Rabha, Gorkha, Garo and Bodo communities living in 6 areas of difference.” – he further added.

Sought their cooperation in our mutually agreed principles to solve the long-pending problem. Also apprised them of the harmonious talks that led to taking up 6 areas – Ratacherra, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata, Hahim and Gizang – for finding amicable solutions. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 18, 2022

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government had formed three regional committees each, which is led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.